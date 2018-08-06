Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison remains one of Michigan's top overall targets. Brandon Brown

Michigan now has four defensive linemen committed in the 2019 class after the decommitment of Stephen Herron and pledge of David Ojabo. The Wolverines are still in good shape with several others as well. A couple of Michigan's commits are going to be coveted until pen meets paper so it's always important to keep others on the line and interested. Here's where things stand between Michigan and its defensive line targets.

In The Fold

The Latest: Hinton committed to Michigan a year ago yesterday and remains solid in his pledge. He's big time and schools are going to continue to recruit him but he has shown no signs of opening things up. In fact, he's been on campus several times and is always recruiting others.

The Latest: Michigan evaluated Newburg, loved what they saw, offered him and procured a commitment from the three star over the course of just a few weeks back in late-March/early-April. The Ohio native grew up a die hard Michigan fan and will not be looking around.

The Latest: Ojabo visited Michigan for camp as well as for an unofficial visit and left knowing that he'd soon be a Wolverine. He dominated during the camp and took home MVP honors and was blown away by everything he saw on campus on both the academic side and athletic side of things. He committed to U-M a little over a month ago and feels very solid in his pledge.