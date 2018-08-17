Michigan has been very involved with four-star offensive tackle Danielson Ike since offering him in May. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan landed just one true offensive lineman in 2018 in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central four-star offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield so bringing in a solid crop of them is paramount in 2019. The Wolverines have five OL commits in the fold, which is obviously a very good start. Adding a true tackle to go along with the crop of versatile interior/right tackle types would really round out the class. Because of that, guard updates have been removed from the board for now unless some things get shaken up. Here's a look at where things stand between Michigan and its offensive line targets.

In The Fold

The Latest: For a while it looked like Barnhart might end up in East Lansing but after several visits to Ann Arbor and an almost-commitment to the Wolverines, the 6-5, 280-pounder ultimately pulled the trigger for U-M and doesn't plan to open things back up.

The Latest: Carpenter visited Michigan twice on back-to-back weekends during the month of April giving him a chance to see everything he wanted to see. He never picked up an offer from Ohio State so he decided to stick it to the Buckeyes by committing to the Wolverines on May 30.

The Latest: Jones committed in late-February and seems as solid as can be. Other teams have continued to offer the 6-5, 293-pounder but people close to him say that he's done with the recruiting process.

The Latest: Rumler has already been committed for more than a year and he's not going anywhere. Teams, especially Ohio State, are still looking to flip him but he's going to be a Wolverine. The only thing that may change that is if the entire staff were to move on from U-M.