Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Offensive Line
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan landed just one true offensive lineman in 2018 in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central four-star offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield so bringing in a solid crop of them is paramount in 2019. The Wolverines have five OL commits in the fold, which is obviously a very good start. Adding a true tackle to go along with the crop of versatile interior/right tackle types would really round out the class. Because of that, guard updates have been removed from the board for now unless some things get shaken up.
Here's a look at where things stand between Michigan and its offensive line targets.
In The Fold
The Latest: For a while it looked like Barnhart might end up in East Lansing but after several visits to Ann Arbor and an almost-commitment to the Wolverines, the 6-5, 280-pounder ultimately pulled the trigger for U-M and doesn't plan to open things back up.
The Latest: Carpenter visited Michigan twice on back-to-back weekends during the month of April giving him a chance to see everything he wanted to see. He never picked up an offer from Ohio State so he decided to stick it to the Buckeyes by committing to the Wolverines on May 30.
The Latest: Jones committed in late-February and seems as solid as can be. Other teams have continued to offer the 6-5, 293-pounder but people close to him say that he's done with the recruiting process.
The Latest: Rumler has already been committed for more than a year and he's not going anywhere. Teams, especially Ohio State, are still looking to flip him but he's going to be a Wolverine. The only thing that may change that is if the entire staff were to move on from U-M.
The Latest: Stewart committed a little over two months ago and in doing so found everything he's looking for in a school. He's not the most talkative kid in the world but his coach has said that he's completely done with the recruiting process and won't look around.
|Added
|Removed
|
None
|
Barrett Miller - recently committed to Stanford
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news