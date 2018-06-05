Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Four-star running back Zach Charbonnet is a very realistic possibility for Michigan's 2019 class. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan doesn't have a running back committed in the 2019 class and several are still viewed as major targets. A couple of "athletes" are being looked at as running backs as well but they'll be discussed during the athlete edition of The Hot Board. Where does U-M stand with the running back targets? Have a look.

Hot Board Changes - Running Back Added Removed None Kenny McIntosh - until a visit materializes he's not a major target

Running Back

The Latest: Brown has a ton of big offers including from Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others. He's high on Georgia but the Bulldogs haven't offered at this time and that's always something to pay attention to for an in-state kid. As the high school teammate of Michigan signee Christian Turner, the Wolverines certainly have a bit of an inside track but it may be tough to lure him out of the south. If Georgia gets involved, watch out. If not, Auburn may prove tough to beat. Current Prediction: Auburn

The Latest: Charbonnet is a pretty quiet kid and hasn't gone on record much about Michigan but seems to be a good fit on and off the field for what U-M is trying to do. Wisconsin and Washington are also near the top for the four-star out of California and he's been routinely linked to all three schools. At last update he didn't have any spring visits planned but it now looks as if he'll visit Wisconsin and Michigan in an official capacity sometime this summer. If those visits do materialize, both schools should be viewed as serious players in his recruitment. Current Prediction: Michigan

The Latest: Emery released a list of his top eight schools consisting of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Tennessee and USC on March 30 and is likely going to cut his list down from eight to four or five in the near future. The Destrehan four-star visited Georgia a few weeks ago and clearly likes the Bulldogs a lot. He hopes to visit Mississippi State again soon as well. Of course, LSU is very much involved being the in-state school but many schools are still fighting for Emery. It may come down to LSU and Georgia for Emery's services and, while UGA certainly seems to have a chance, it's tough to bet against an in-state power. Current Prediction: LSU

Traditional football powers like Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC are on Glass' top list, as was college football's national championship runner up in Georgia. Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU also made the cut for him. He has the group that he'll focus on but he doesn't seem very close to pulling the trigger. As for that commitment, Glass says he wants to make one at a high school football All-American game. Before that happens, Glass intends to narrow his list to five schools. He just isn't sure when that will happen. He doesn't even have plans to visit college campuses at this moment. Glass is also unsure of when exactly he'll sign a letter of intent. Current Prediction: Texas

The Latest: Hall picked up his Michigan offer in late-March and he's been eyeing the Wolverines ever since. He is actually more familiar with the Wolverines — and the state of Michigan in general — than some may realize because he was born in Detroit. Nebraska is another team giving Hall a lot to think about and he also holds offers from Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, TCU and Tennessee among others. It's not exactly clear where Hall ranks on Michigan's big board but if the Wolverines press for him he could definitely end up in Ann Arbor. Current Prediction: Nebraska

The Latest: Even though he's from D.C., Robinson is very intrigued by USC after picking up an offer in May. Still, California is a long way from D.C. and he has a lot of solid options closer to home including Virginia Tech, one of his presumed favorites. With a USC offer now in hand, Robinson says that he'll be taking an official out to Los Angeles but says that he hasn't set other campus visits. He also says he doesn't know when he'll release a list of top schools. He says it'll happen whenever he feels comfortable releasing a list. He'd like to commit before his senior season but isn't sure if he'll be ready by then or not. He seems wide open so predicting where he'll end up is difficult at this time. Current Prediction: Virginia Tech

The Latest: Spiller is starting to put together a list of schools that he'd like to visit and at the top of that list, is the team that he’s already been committed to once: Oklahoma. Spiller said that he’s not opposed to making a commitment before the start of the season, but said that if he doesn’t hit all the schools he’s been hoping to before then, he’s fine with taking his recruitment into the season. Also on the shortlist with Oklahoma as visit targets are Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M. Another program that could be in the mix for a visit of some kind is Ole Miss, which offered Spiller in April as well. He doesn’t seem particularly rushed to make his next commitment and has never been over-analytical in describing his preferences in the programs he’s favored. Depending on what he can get worked out for possible official visits this month could go a long way in setting the table for his final decision, but until he’s convinced otherwise, the Aggies and Sooners should continue to feel good about their spots at the top of his considerations. Current Prediction: Texas A&M

