Three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson is still being recruited by Michigan.

Michigan has two running back commits in the 2019 class and might be done at the position. Several other offer-holding backs have committed elsewhere in recent months and there's really just one realistic target left for Michigan. How does U-M's shrinking running back board look? Let's see.

In The Fold

The Latest: Charbonnet committed to Michigan on June 24 after an official visit to Ann Arbor. The 6-1, 190-pounder is viewed as one of the most productive and most talented running backs on the west coast making him a big time coup for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. Charbonnet is quiet and doesn't really hit the camp circuit or the 7-on-7 scene so there likely won't be much dialogue from him from here on out. Still, everything seems to be solid between him and Michigan and he likely won't look around as a kid who doesn't love the process.

The Latest: Gray was once a big time Michigan target and then things cooled off quite a bit. In early-June, U-M picked back up with Gray and he immediately latched on to the attention. He also took an official visit to U-M in late-June and ultimately committed to the Wolverines on July 1. There's a little concern that he'll look at Tennessee if the Vols put the pressure on him but for now, he's a future Michigan Man.

Hot Board Changes - Running Back Added Removed None None

All-Purpose Back