Michigan landed two tight ends ( Mustapha Muhammad and Luke Schoonmaker ) meaning it's not a huge priority in 2019. Still, Jim Harbaugh utilizes a lot of different kinds of athletes at tight end and will almost always recruit a couple in each cycle. Three-star Erick All is already in the fold and just a couple are still on the board. Here's who Michigan is pursuing at the tight end position in the 2019 class.

The Latest: The spring was good to All on the recruiting trail as he reeled in several new offers. It started with Wisconsin offering him on May 8, which was followed by Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida State over the next two weeks. The versatile tight end camped at Michigan soon after being offered and performed very well. So well, in fact, that he returned just a few days later and ultimately committed. He seems solid and has not said anything about looking around.