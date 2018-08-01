Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Wide Receiver
Michigan signed just one wide receiver in 2018 so it's a bit of a position of need in 2019. That thought is supported by the 32 offers that have been doled out to rising seniors at the position. There are some serious targets still on the Hot Board and a few of them are going to give Michigan a hard look until the end.
Hot Board Changes - Wide Receiver
|Added
|Removed
|
Jordan Jakes - recently offered by Michigan
|
John Dunmore - recently committed to Penn State
|
Quintel Kent - recently offered by Michigan
|
Elijah Higgins - is not considering Michigan
|
John Metchie - recently committed to Alabama
|
Tre Mosley - recently committed to Michigan State
|
George Pickens - is not considering Michigan
|
Jacoby Pinckney - recently committed to Virginia Tech
