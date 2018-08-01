Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford is squarely on Michigan's radar.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan signed just one wide receiver in 2018 so it's a bit of a position of need in 2019. That thought is supported by the 32 offers that have been doled out to rising seniors at the position. There are some serious targets still on the Hot Board and a few of them are going to give Michigan a hard look until the end.

Hot Board Changes - Wide Receiver
Added Removed

Jordan Jakes - recently offered by Michigan

John Dunmore - recently committed to Penn State

Quintel Kent - recently offered by Michigan

Elijah Higgins - is not considering Michigan

John Metchie - recently committed to Alabama

Tre Mosley - recently committed to Michigan State

George Pickens - is not considering Michigan

Jacoby Pinckney - recently committed to Virginia Tech
