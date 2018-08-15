Michigan signed just one wide receiver in 2018 so it's a bit of a position of need in 2019. The Wolverines have procured a commitment from two-star receiver Quintel Kent but adding another one or two to the haul would really solidify the group. That thought is supported by the more than 30 offers that have been doled out to rising seniors at the position. There are some serious targets still on the Hot Board and a few of them are going to give Michigan a hard look until the end.