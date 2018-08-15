Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 19:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Rfjqctxiev7gaccqeyga
Four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford is squarely on Michigan's radar.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan signed just one wide receiver in 2018 so it's a bit of a position of need in 2019. The Wolverines have procured a commitment from two-star receiver Quintel Kent but adding another one or two to the haul would really solidify the group. That thought is supported by the more than 30 offers that have been doled out to rising seniors at the position. There are some serious targets still on the Hot Board and a few of them are going to give Michigan a hard look until the end.

In The Fold

The Latest: After receiving wide receiver MVP honors and an offer after the prospect camp in Ann Arbor on June 18, Kent took the month of July to figure things out and then committed to Michigan on August 4. His only other offers are from Bowling Green and Kent State so obviously committing to U-M was an easy choice. The staff obviously liked what they saw in person so taking his commitment was part of the plan. He has a chance to blow up this fall but he's firmly committed to Michigan.

Hot Board Changes - Wide Receiver
Added Removed

None

Jordan Jakes - recently committed to Indiana
