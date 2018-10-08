Michigan is always looking to get better, and one way to do that is to add to the roster via recruiting. That includes non scholarship players, who play a key role in any teams success, even championship teams. Mahdi Hazime, a 2019 two way lineman, said on Sunday that while he didn’t have an official offer yet, that could change, and it did today when the Wolverines pulled the trigger and extended an opportunity as a preferred walk-on.

“Every time I go to Michigan I tell myself this is the place I want to be after high school,” Hazime said.