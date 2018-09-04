Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16 - September Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class but here's a look at the Sweet 16 — U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news