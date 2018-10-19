Michigan has recruited Ohio as hard as anywhere else, and have commitments in the 2019 and 2020 class from the state already. U-M hosted junior defensive line prospect Brandon Taylor, out of Lima (Ohio) Senior last weekend and is now he’s now someone to keep an eye on going forward. With his sole offer being from South Florida right now, Taylor doesn’t yet have a power five scholarship but at 6-4, 240 pounds he’s an intriguing specimen.

“This was my first time visiting Michigan and it was great,” Taylor said.