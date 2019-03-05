Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan already has two linebackers committed in four stars Cornell Wheeler and Osman Savage. Wheeler is an inside linebacker all the way and Savage has some position versatility. That allows the staff to be pretty picky moving forward and also gives them the luxury to find exactly that they're looking for in terms of fit, whether it be a long, rangy outside backer or more of a Khaleke Hudson-type to strictly play the viper position. Here are the options remaining for Michigan at linebacker.
In The Fold
Note: Savage committed to Michigan in late-January and seems to be very solid to the Wolverines. He was offered by U-M a long, long time ago and remained high on the maize and blue. He kind of committed out of nowhere but it was not necessarily a surprise. Michigan has offered 15 players from St. Frances so landing Savage, along with Micah Mazzccua, is a great early storyline.
Note: Wheeler has been committed to Michigan since last September and seems as solid as can be. He loves the idea of playing for Don Brown and is a nice fit at middle linebacker in that defensive scheme. He's a very popular young man among other in-state prospects so having him in the fold is a nice things for the rest of U-M's targets in the state of Michigan.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news