Michigan already has two linebackers committed in four stars Cornell Wheeler and Osman Savage. Wheeler is an inside linebacker all the way and Savage has some position versatility. That allows the staff to be pretty picky moving forward and also gives them the luxury to find exactly that they're looking for in terms of fit, whether it be a long, rangy outside backer or more of a Khaleke Hudson-type to strictly play the viper position. Here are the options remaining for Michigan at linebacker.