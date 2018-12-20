The signing day fireworks yesterday were exciting as can be as Michigan flipped five-star safety Dax Hill back from the defending national champions. Now, with 25 of 27 members of the class signed, the Wolverine staff has a new level of energy to give to the next class.

U-M signed six offensive lineman yesterday, but will lose at least three starters this coming season, and possibly four if true junior Cesar Ruiz were to leave early for the NFL draft.



One such player the Wolverines are taking a strong look at is Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy offensive tackle John Young who has an offer to play in Ann Arbor.



