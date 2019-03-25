Michigan’s most famed position is its VIPER spot on defense. Made famous by former star Jabrill Peppers, it’s a hybrid linebacker and safety spot that allows a player to show off his versatility making plays in the backfield as well as in coverage. U-M will lose it’s current starting VIPER, senior Khaleke Hudson, to the NFL next offseason and are in search for a new one in the 2020 class.

Akron (Ohio) East linebacker Bangally Kamara visited Michigan for the first time ever this past weekend and came away impressed with what the Wolverines had to offer, both academically and football wise. He’s being recruited to play the VIPER position, and it’s something he’s seriously considering about taking on.





