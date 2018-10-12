Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 22:25:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star Justin Rogers Talks Renewed Interest In U-M, Recaps Recent Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

B8tfsg45sjaey1ezo1yt
Five-star offensive guard Justin Rogers has a renewed interest in Michigan and has been on campus several times this year.
Brandon Brown

Much earlier this year, Oak Park (Mich.) High five-star offensive guard Justin Rogers dropped a top 13 and left out the home-state Wolverines and Spartans.

It's now October and the No. 1 guard and No. 15 overall prospect nationally has been to Ann Arbor multiple times and definitely has a renewed interest in the Wolverines. He was in town last weekend for U-M's game against Maryland and is seriously thinking about reshaping his favorite list because of Michigan's involvement. The 6-4, 314-pounder talked about his visit last weekend and also touches on the bonds he's building with U-M's staff. That and more in the video below.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}