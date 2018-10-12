Five-Star Justin Rogers Talks Renewed Interest In U-M, Recaps Recent Visit
Much earlier this year, Oak Park (Mich.) High five-star offensive guard Justin Rogers dropped a top 13 and left out the home-state Wolverines and Spartans.
It's now October and the No. 1 guard and No. 15 overall prospect nationally has been to Ann Arbor multiple times and definitely has a renewed interest in the Wolverines. He was in town last weekend for U-M's game against Maryland and is seriously thinking about reshaping his favorite list because of Michigan's involvement. The 6-4, 314-pounder talked about his visit last weekend and also touches on the bonds he's building with U-M's staff. That and more in the video below.
