Three-star athlete Wandale Robinson picked up an offer while in Ann Arbor today. Rivals.com

Michigan hosted a handful of recruits today including one of the biggest 8th graders in the country as well as one of the fastest juniors. Prospects can't technically attend U-M's pro day but it never hurts to have kids around the buzz. Today is Michigan's first spring practice so that's always fun for recruits to see. Here's a quick look at a few of today's visitors.

Note: No, none of the above information is incorrect. Louisville (Ky.) Shawnee offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin is in eighth grade and measures in at 6-6, 350 pounds. He's absolutely massive for his age and is in decent shape for such a large youngster. He already holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky. Everyone is going to be in on this kid before too long so it's interesting that he decided to check out Ann Arbor today. It's also worth noting that Goodwin works out at the same gym and with the same trainer as U-M commit Stephen Herron.

Note: Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris committed to Florida State over two years ago but picked up an offer from Michigan late last year and has remained intrigued by the Wolverines. The 6-5, 240-pounder got to Ann Arbor early yesterday and will stay until Saturday night. He's obviously spending a lot of time around campus and with the coaches as they kick off spring ball so there's genuine interest there. It could be hard to pluck him away from the Noles having been committed for so long but he's definitely giving the Michigan staff a chance.

Note: Don't let the 5-8, 171-pound frame fool you — three-star athlete Wandale Robinson can ball. The No. 9 player in Kentucky can absolutely fly. He ran a hand-timed 4.22 40-yard dash at the Best of the Midwest camp in February. That's probably a little faster than he'd run an official 40, but he's fast. Couple that with the fact that making people miss is basically a hobby of his and you have an intriguing weapon. He plays running back, slot receiver and is lethal in the return game. He also plays defense but he's the kind of player that needs the ball in his hands even at the next level. The speedy athlete picked up an offer while in Ann Arbor and when you watch his tape it's easy to see why.