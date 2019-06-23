Aaron Lewis Goes Blue
Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star strongside defensive end Aaron Lewis flipped from West Virginia and announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
Please respect my decision. I am Happy to say I am now committed to the University of Michigan. #godbless pic.twitter.com/4lwm9jjZQL— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) June 23, 2019
He was a surprise visitor this weekend because of status as a West Virginia commitment. His arrival was kept under wraps, but the weekend must have gone well for Lewis as he flipped to the Wolverines.
Lewis had committed to West Virginia on April 17 and was previously viewed as a pretty serious target for Michigan. He arrived in Ann Arbor for an official visit the day before he committed to the Wolverines.
Lewis is the second defensive end in the 2020 class joining Port Huron (MI) four-star Braiden McGregor. He is the No. 12 commit in the class.
