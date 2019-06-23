Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star strongside defensive end Aaron Lewis flipped from West Virginia and announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Please respect my decision. I am Happy to say I am now committed to the University of Michigan. #godbless pic.twitter.com/4lwm9jjZQL

He was a surprise visitor this weekend because of status as a West Virginia commitment. His arrival was kept under wraps, but the weekend must have gone well for Lewis as he flipped to the Wolverines.

Lewis had committed to West Virginia on April 17 and was previously viewed as a pretty serious target for Michigan. He arrived in Ann Arbor for an official visit the day before he committed to the Wolverines.