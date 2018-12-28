Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 17:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst - Cornelius Johnson Is A Complete WR

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Gswdb4oyk5wwhrh1phux
Three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has a pretty high floor for a wide receiver.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has seen Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in person several times and really likes what the 6-3, 195-pounder brings to the table.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}