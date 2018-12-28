Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst - Cornelius Johnson Is A Complete WR
Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has seen Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in person several times and really likes what the 6-3, 195-pounder brings to the table.
