Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 19:06:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Impressed By Giovanni El-Hadi

Fpdgan5caifxk1zcbsz8
Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi has all of the tools to be a very good college tackle.
Giovanni El-Hadi
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi committed to Michigan a few days ago giving U-M its first pledge in the 2021 class. Rivals.com midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt has broken down El-Hadi's film and really likes what he sees out of the big sophomore.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}