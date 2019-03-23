Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Impressed By Giovanni El-Hadi
Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi committed to Michigan a few days ago giving U-M its first pledge in the 2021 class. Rivals.com midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt has broken down El-Hadi's film and really likes what he sees out of the big sophomore.
