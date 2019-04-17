Michigan Football Recruiting: Anton Harrison Ready For U-M Official Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan has been involved with Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll four-star offensive tackle Anton Harrison for a long time and it has paid off so far. The 6-5, 332-pounder is bonding well with offensive line coach Ed Warinner and it's likely to result in an official visit later this year.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news