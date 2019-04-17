Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Anton Harrison Ready For U-M Official Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Xxen60spfkhpgpbdk1nm
Four-star offensive tackle Anton Harrison has a top six and Michigan is in it.
Nic Lucero

Michigan has been involved with Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll four-star offensive tackle Anton Harrison for a long time and it has paid off so far. The 6-5, 332-pounder is bonding well with offensive line coach Ed Warinner and it's likely to result in an official visit later this year.

{{ article.author_name }}