Michigan Football Recruiting: Blake Fisher Talks U-M, Upcoming Visit, More
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered Avon (Ind.) High sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher back in December and has remained aggressive in its pursuit of him ever since. The 6-6, 287-pounder has a chance to be one of the best linemen in the country in the 2021 class so the effort is definitely worth it. The big sophomore is getting ready to check out Ann Arbor and is anxious to learn more about the Wolverines.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news