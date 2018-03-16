Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star pro-style quarterback and former Notre Dame commit Cade McNamara announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
I have been waiting to find this place for a long time. I am very excited to announce I will be committing to the University of Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f37mCHhmXo— Cade McNamara (@Cademac12_QB) March 17, 2018
The 6-1, 170-pounder is the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada. After decommitting from Notre Dame within the last few weeks a lot of other programs got involved including Michigan. McNamara chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin and Stanford among others.
Michigan now has six commitments in the 2019 class and the No. 3 class in the country according to Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook