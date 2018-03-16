Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star pro-style quarterback and former Notre Dame commit Cade McNamara announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

I have been waiting to find this place for a long time. I am very excited to announce I will be committing to the University of Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f37mCHhmXo

The 6-1, 170-pounder is the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada. After decommitting from Notre Dame within the last few weeks a lot of other programs got involved including Michigan. McNamara chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin and Stanford among others.

Michigan now has six commitments in the 2019 class and the No. 3 class in the country according to Rivals.com.