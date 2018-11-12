Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Cameron Martinez Talks U-M Offer, Future

Brandon Brown
Three-star athlete Cameron Martinez now has a Michigan offer to consider and it's giving him a lot to think about.
Brandon Brown

Muskegon (Mich.) High three-star athlete Cameron Martinez has been stacking up some decent offers for the last year or more but yesterday a big one came through from Michigan. The 5-10, 185-pounder visited Michigan for the Penn State game and was really hoping an offer would materialize during that trip. It didn't, but a week later it did and he couldn't be happier.

