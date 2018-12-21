Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Raves About Daxton Hill

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Five-star safety Daxton Hill could be a day-one impact player at Michigan.
Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive coordinator Jonathan Brown played his college ball at Tennessee and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft so he obviously knows talent when he sees it. Brown sees a lot of it in Michigan signee and five-star safety Daxton Hill and couldn't say enough about Hill's physical abilities.

