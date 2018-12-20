Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan had been one of Michigan's biggest targets throughout the cycle and yesterday he officially signed with the Wolverines. The 6-6, 310-pounder is considered the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 208 prospect overall nationally. He's also the top player in the state of Illinois.