Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 09:33:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Trevor Keegan

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Lpz8pkz9ozmyd5jiumwl
Four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan brings a lot of versatility to Michigan's roster.
Brandon Brown

Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan had been one of Michigan's biggest targets throughout the cycle and yesterday he officially signed with the Wolverines. The 6-6, 310-pounder is considered the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 208 prospect overall nationally. He's also the top player in the state of Illinois.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}