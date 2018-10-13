Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler Gives Wisconsin Prediction
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler has been committed to Michigan since late-September and has already been back to campus a couple of times but is beyond excited for tonight's prime time matchup with the Badgers.
Wheeler plans to recruit others while in town and explained how he goes about doing that whenever he spends time with targets on campus. The No. 9 inside linebacker also gives his score prediction for the game and mentions a few players he thinks will breakout tonight inside The Big House.
