Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-13 10:48:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler Gives Wisconsin Prediction

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bbr7npltsplzsrrwtius
Three-star inside linebacker and Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler will be in Ann Arbor for the Wisconsin game today.
Brandon Brown

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler has been committed to Michigan since late-September and has already been back to campus a couple of times but is beyond excited for tonight's prime time matchup with the Badgers.

Wheeler plans to recruit others while in town and explained how he goes about doing that whenever he spends time with targets on campus. The No. 9 inside linebacker also gives his score prediction for the game and mentions a few players he thinks will breakout tonight inside The Big House.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}