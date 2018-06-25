Michigan had an outstanding recruiting weekend, and it appears it's about to get even better. Suwanee (Ga.) cornerback D.J. Turner is going to announce his pledge at 1:30, and most believe it will be for U-M.

Turner's Final Four includes U-M, Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame, and he's a priority for the Irish in particular. Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell said a few weeks ago he felt the Wolverines had the edge.

“I’ll go with Michigan for DJ Turner as a lot of people feel he’s been leaning that way for a while," he wrote. "Michigan has done a good job recruiting the area and making him feel like a priority and he likes the opportunity and staff there.”

Turner's April visit helped Michigan move up even more.

"It was a really good visit," Turner said at the time. "I got to spend a lot of time with Coach [Don] Brown, Coach [Mike] Zordich, Coach [Chris] Partridge and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh. I'm really vibing with all of them. I feel really comfortable around each coach.

"... The staff was wanting me to commit. They were just asking me when I'm going to make the move. I'm real close with Chris Hinton too, and he's always on me. He keeps asking me what I'm waiting for."

He said he was waiting for the right time, and that could be today.

Watch TheWolverine.com for more on this development in the hours to come.