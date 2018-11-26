Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Danielson Ike Squarely On Michigan's Radar

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star offensive tackle Danielson Ike is expected to get a lot of Michigan love in the coming weeks.
Michigan has five offensive linemen committed already but offensive line coach Ed Warinner would love to add a big time offensive tackle to that mix. One of his targets is Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst four-star Danielson Ike. The 6-6, 276-pounder is excited to see Warinner later this week and can't wait to set up future meetings as well.

