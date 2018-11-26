Michigan Football Recruiting: Danielson Ike Squarely On Michigan's Radar
Michigan has five offensive linemen committed already but offensive line coach Ed Warinner would love to add a big time offensive tackle to that mix. One of his targets is Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst four-star Danielson Ike. The 6-6, 276-pounder is excited to see Warinner later this week and can't wait to set up future meetings as well.
