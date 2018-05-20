Mostella already holds offers from much of the big ten conference, including the likes of Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue, Penn State and now Michigan.

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison has spent more than a decade, split up into separate stints, coaching at Michigan so he knows what to look for in a player. Up and coming sophomore Bryce Mostella , out of Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood became the latest defensive lineman to receive an offer from the Wolverines last Thursday.

“My strength coach told me I needed to call coach Mattison, so I called and he told me I was offered,” Mostella said. “I did not expect it at all, he said I would get it eventually but I didn't think it would be this soon.”

Mostella wasn’t the only player out of East Kentwood High to receive an offer on Thursday. His teammate, sophomore offensive lineman Dallas Fincher also got a call from Mattison, leaving both thoroughly excited about the program.

“I'd say a seven or eight out of ten, they stand very high on my list,” Mostella said of his interest in Michigan.

The 6-6, 230 pound prospect most recently visited U-M in March for their junior day event. He came away impressed, even stating that he “felt like a priority” while he was there. As the recruiting process goes on he’ll continue to learn more and more about the maize and blue, but one thing that needs no explanation is the tradition and high profile coaches that the program has to offer.

“I know they have one of the strongest football histories in college football,” Mostella said. “I know he [Greg Mattison] is undeniably one of the best in the business.”

Mostella now looks forward to building relationships and comfortability with those who could be his future coaches.

“I definitely want to visit again and I would like to see more how coach Mattison coaches.”

2019 Rivals100 offensive tackle Logan Brown, a teammate of Mostellas, is currently committed to Wisconsin, so an offer from them could potentially be something to watch for. Although Mostella is an in-state kid, Michigan will still have to compete with the rest of the big ten for his signature.

“There are a lot of different schools at this point [involved in my recruitment], but I’d say the people recruiting me the hardest would be Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota."

Two of those schools offered last week, and have caught his attention.

“Penn State and Iowa we're both huge for me,” Mostella said. “They are both strong big ten schools so it means a lot for them to offer me.”

Mostella is still in the early stages of his recruitment, and while he continues to pick up high profile offers he says he’s still sorting out which schools he will visit going forward.