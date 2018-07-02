Denver Warren Goes Blue
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
I am 143% committed to the University Of...... 🤞🏽 https://t.co/mrIoC02SPc— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) July 3, 2018
Warren picked up his Michigan offer in early-May and immediately put the Wolverines into a contending group. The athletic big man visited Ann Arbor in mid-June and left feeling very, very strongly about his potential future at Michigan. About a week ago, Warren put U-M in his top group along with Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota and Penn State but it definitely felt like U-M would be nearly impossible to beat. Once his commitment video was completed, Warren did not hesitate to drop it and become a member of U-M's 2020 class.
Warren is commitment No. 3 in Michigan's 2020 class joining Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon who both pledged to the Wolverines within the last two weeks.
At 6-3, 300 pounds, Warren is considered the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 213 overall prospect nationally. He's also the No. 5 player in Illinois and still has the potential to climb the rankings after a strong offseason and an expected solid junior season upcoming.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook