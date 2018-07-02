Warren picked up his Michigan offer in early-May and immediately put the Wolverines into a contending group. The athletic big man visited Ann Arbor in mid-June and left feeling very, very strongly about his potential future at Michigan. About a week ago, Warren put U-M in his top group along with Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota and Penn State but it definitely felt like U-M would be nearly impossible to beat. Once his commitment video was completed, Warren did not hesitate to drop it and become a member of U-M's 2020 class.

Warren is commitment No. 3 in Michigan's 2020 class joining Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon who both pledged to the Wolverines within the last two weeks.