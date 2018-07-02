Ticker
Denver Warren Goes Blue

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren has committed to Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Warren picked up his Michigan offer in early-May and immediately put the Wolverines into a contending group. The athletic big man visited Ann Arbor in mid-June and left feeling very, very strongly about his potential future at Michigan. About a week ago, Warren put U-M in his top group along with Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota and Penn State but it definitely felt like U-M would be nearly impossible to beat. Once his commitment video was completed, Warren did not hesitate to drop it and become a member of U-M's 2020 class.

Warren is commitment No. 3 in Michigan's 2020 class joining Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon who both pledged to the Wolverines within the last two weeks.

At 6-3, 300 pounds, Warren is considered the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 213 overall prospect nationally. He's also the No. 5 player in Illinois and still has the potential to climb the rankings after a strong offseason and an expected solid junior season upcoming.

