As Warren said in his tweet, the Michigan staff let him know that playing time and room along the defensive line would be very tight by the time he arrived in 2020. Defensive line coach Greg Mattison let Warren and his family know this morning that it may be in his best interest to look at opportunities elsewhere.

This decommitment won't sit well with Michigan since Warren is the No. 13 defensive tackle and No. 214 overall prospect nationally, but there are reasons behind everything the U-M staff does. The Wolverines are about to be named the No. 4 team in the country and recruiting momentum is at an all-time high, so this decommitment certainly shouldn't be viewed as a negative in terms of how things are going inside Schembechler Hall.

Michigan's 2020 class now contains five members and is considered the No. 13 class in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings.