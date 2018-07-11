Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-11 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Denver Warren Is 'Ahead Of The Curve' As A DT

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Class of 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren is rated as the fifth-best player from the state of Illinois in the 2020 class.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

In the span of nine days from June 24-July 2, Michigan picked up commitments from two four-star defensive tackles, with the first coming from Kentwood (Mich.) East Mazi Smith and the second from class of 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West Denver Warren.

The two are incredibly similar in stature — Smith stands 6-3, 302 and Warren 6-3, 300 — and according to Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, have several similarities in their styles of play as well.

Helmholdt broke down Smith’s game yesterday, and analyzed Warren's today.

