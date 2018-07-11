In the span of nine days from June 24-July 2, Michigan picked up commitments from two four-star defensive tackles, with the first coming from Kentwood (Mich.) East Mazi Smith and the second from class of 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West Denver Warren.

The two are incredibly similar in stature — Smith stands 6-3, 302 and Warren 6-3, 300 — and according to Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, have several similarities in their styles of play as well.

Helmholdt broke down Smith’s game yesterday, and analyzed Warren's today.