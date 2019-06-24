Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest athlete/running back DJ Jones was part of Michigan’s big recruiting weekend.

Jones traveled to Ann Arbor for his first official visit this weekend and he liked what he saw. His favorite part of his trip was bonding with both the other recruits and the current Michigan team.

“Just how I got to be with the guys, some of the players and the other recruits and get more comfortable with them,” Jones said. “Seeing what it was going to be like really if I were to go to Michigan. So, that was a good experience.”