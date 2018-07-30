After being receiving his first offer from Michigan back in April, class of 2021 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Donovan Edwards return to Ann Arbor for another visit this weekend for the annual BBQ at the Big House.

It was his third visit to campus, the first two coming in April and May of the year.

“It was good, I enjoyed my time back up there,” Edwards said. “I had a lot of fun just being with a bunch of good running backs that know the game of football.”