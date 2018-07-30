Michigan Football Recruiting: Donovan Edwards Says U-M Will Be In His Top 5
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
After being receiving his first offer from Michigan back in April, class of 2021 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Donovan Edwards return to Ann Arbor for another visit this weekend for the annual BBQ at the Big House.
It was his third visit to campus, the first two coming in April and May of the year.
“It was good, I enjoyed my time back up there,” Edwards said. “I had a lot of fun just being with a bunch of good running backs that know the game of football.”
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news