{{ timeAgo('2018-07-10 12:30:00 -0500') }}

Michigan Football Recruiting: Eric Gray Brings Work Ethic, Touchdowns

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray chose Michigan over Alabama, Penn State and Texas A&M.
Austin Fox

Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has been getting the job done on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines have not one, but two, talented running back prospects in its 2019 class — both of which were brought in by the younger Harbaugh.

The most recent of the two backfield commits is Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray, who joined Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the class on July 1.

Lausanne Collegiate football coach and athletic director Kevin Locastro, Gray’s high school coach, says he can thrive in Ann Arbor.

