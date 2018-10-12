It’s been a busy week for junior running back Sam Adams, out of Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic. He’s seen offers flow in from Texas Tech and Nebraska since the beginning of the month, as well as Oregon, Rutgers, Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue in the past week, not to mention Florida to finish off September. At 6-2, 200 pounds it’s his versatility that makes him so intriguing to schools as Adams flashes the ability to play both receiver and running back on tape and has great run after catch ability.

“I have never been to U-M, but I know that they are a very big time school and have been in the past as well,” Adams said.