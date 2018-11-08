Michigan Football Recruiting: Fla. DB Jaheem Joseph Talks Latest U-M Visit
Junior defensive back prospect Jaheem Joseph earned an offer from Michigan back in the spring. He’s since visited Ann Arbor twice, most recently for the game against Penn State last weekend. The 5-10, 170 pound prospect out of Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace called Michigan his leader in the past, and while he’s backed off that statement just a bit, he says the Wolverines still sit in a good spot.
“They [Michigan] are tied with Cincinnati at the top because they’re the only schools I took visits to,” said Joseph.
