Michigan Football Recruiting: From The Film Room - David Ojabo
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
Michigan's 2019 class continues to look impressive and the defensive line might end up being the best unit of the entire haul and Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo is a one of the reasons why. Ojabo is considered the No. 41 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 13 player in New Jersey. What does the film show on the 6-5, 240-pounder? Take a look.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news