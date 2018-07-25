Michigan's 2019 class continues to look impressive and the defensive line might end up being the best unit of the entire haul and Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo is a one of the reasons why. Ojabo is considered the No. 41 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 13 player in New Jersey. What does the film show on the 6-5, 240-pounder? Take a look.