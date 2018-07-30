Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: From The Film Room - Denver Warren

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Wq7zeasllladbpth9jb8
Four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren is tailor made for the interior of a defensive line.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan procured a commitment from Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren on July 2. Warren is considered the No. 15 defensive tackle and the No. 213 overall prospect nationally. What does the film show on the 6-3, 300-pounder? Take a look.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}