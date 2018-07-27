Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham is modestly rated as a three-star prospect but he's just a rising junior. The 6-1, 190-pounder shines on the track and has been running at a very high level since he was in middle school. His football recruitment hasn't really exploded but there's a belief that it might even though he's committed to Michigan. Here's a breakdown of what Michigan is getting in Branham.