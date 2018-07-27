Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-27 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: From The Film Room - Kalil Branham

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Wh4zgrw1yryynuf9php9
Three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham is billed as a speedy receiver.
ScoutingOhio.com

Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham is modestly rated as a three-star prospect but he's just a rising junior. The 6-1, 190-pounder shines on the track and has been running at a very high level since he was in middle school. His football recruitment hasn't really exploded but there's a belief that it might even though he's committed to Michigan. Here's a breakdown of what Michigan is getting in Branham.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}