Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson committed to Michigan on Sept. 10 and he'll be back in Ann Arbor this weekend. The 5-9, 183-pounder hasn't seen a game inside Michigan Stadium but that will change on Saturday and he can't wait.

The No. 7 all-purpose back in the country has already been active on Twitter in terms of reaching out to other prospects who will be on their visit this weekend and he can't wait to start recruiting others.