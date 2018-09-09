Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Grant Toutant Enjoys First U-M Experience

2020 OL Grant Toutant enjoys Michigan experience
Brandon Brown
Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan enjoyed their first win of the 2018 season this past Saturday as Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson led the Wolverines to a whomping 49-3 victory over Western Michigan. For 2020 Warren (Mich...

