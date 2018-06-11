Warren (Mich.) De La Salle offensive tackle Grant Toutant is starting to make a bit of a name for himself and he couldn't be more excited about it. The 6-6, 281-pounder was impressive at Grand Valley State University's camp a couple of weekends ago and several coaching staffs took note, including Michigan's. Head coach Jim Harbaugh spotted Toutant and made sure to know that he was watching.

"I was talking to the coaches a bit," Toutant said. "I'm excited that I had the opportunity to meet Coach Harbaugh and other coaching staffs that were there. Coach Harbaugh said they are looking forward to me coming to the Big Man camp on June 18. I got a chance to talk to Coach [Ed] Warinner and Patrick Kugler too so I'm looking forward to going up there."

The conversation was typical between a coaching staff and a prospect feeling each other out. Toutant still walked away from the chat excited and can't wait to take the next step.

"Coach Harbaugh said to me, 'I like you a lot; with a capital A,'" Toutant explained. "They didn’t really say anything specific about what they liked but they took a lot of video and pictures and followed me to every station. They gave me some pointers on what they wanted to see me improve and work on before the camp on the 18. They asked me about grades and I told them that I have a 3.5. It was good."

As an in-state kid, Toutant grew up with some Wolverine and Spartan loyalties. It's not all that uncommon and now that he's a recruit, Toutant isn't concerned with his fandom and is just happy to be getting attention from multiple schools.

"We are a house divided," Toutant said with a laugh. "My dad went to State. I've talked with MSU, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Indiana, Central Michigan and I’ve also had a bunch of small schools check me out too. I have real interest in Michigan, Michigan State, Central and Wisconsin. They have been the ones who have been really enthusiastic and interested with me. Duke is really interested in me as well and wants to have me come for a visit in the fall. Michigan State recently saw me and invited me out along with Iowa who I have talked to before"

Toutant just picked up his first offer from Indiana State after an impressive performance at Wayne State and is now looking forward to another opportunity at Wayne State before heading to Ann Arbor in a week. He also has some other stops planned over the next seven days and beyond.

"I still have a lot of work to do," he said. "I just started playing O-Line this past season. I used to be a defensive end until I gained 120 pounds in a year. I just worked out a lot, ate a lot of food and had a trainer.

"I'll be at a Michigan State camp on June 14 then I'm taking a regular visit there a week later. I have a camp at Central on June 20. I’m also playing varsity basketball and have team camps and workouts this summer along with football workouts and lifting with my trainer three days a week."

Toutant is obviously staying busy and staffs are starting to take notice. He's excited about what could be coming and more could be happening over the next week.