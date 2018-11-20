Michigan Football Recruiting: Ian Stewart To Be A Regular In Ann Arbor
Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson four-star athlete Ian Stewart was in the house on Saturday for Michigan's win over Indiana and really enjoyed himself. He's been around Michigan a lot and is starting to get pretty used to the game day atmosphere inside The Big House.
