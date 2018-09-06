Michigan Football Recruiting: Isaiah Foskey Puts Michigan In Top Five
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan has a commitment in place from Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All but still likes a couple of other guys at the position.
Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey headlines that list and may be considered the top target at the position even with All in the fold. The 6-5, 230-pounder just released a top five and Michigan made the cut.
A Man’s Gift makes room for him and brings him before great men.— Isaiah Fos🔑 (@IFoskey) September 5, 2018
Proverbs 18:16 pic.twitter.com/rgBpveFGfA
Foskey, the No. 6 tight end and No. 133 overall prospect nationally, explained why each school made his final group.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news