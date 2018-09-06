Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Isaiah Foskey Puts Michigan In Top Five

Four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey released a top five that included the Wolverines along with other blue blood programs.

Michigan has a commitment in place from Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All but still likes a couple of other guys at the position.

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey headlines that list and may be considered the top target at the position even with All in the fold. The 6-5, 230-pounder just released a top five and Michigan made the cut.

Foskey, the No. 6 tight end and No. 133 overall prospect nationally, explained why each school made his final group.

