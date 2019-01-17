Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Isaiah Marshall, Father Talk Early U-M Offer

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

He's only in 7th grade but Isaiah Marshall impressed Jim Harbaugh enough to earn a conditional offer.
By now anyone following Michigan football and recruiting has heard about Jim Harbaugh's offer to seventh grade dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Marshall. The 5-8, 150-pounder is obviously still in middle school but will attend Southfield (Mich.) Southfield A&T barring some drastic changes. The gun slinger is apparently the youngest player to ever receive an offer from Michigan and that is certainly something for him to remember.

