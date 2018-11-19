Perry has been on Michigan's radar for a long time but for much of that time he was committed to Georgia. The 6-1, 188-pounder decommitted from the Bulldogs just ahead of an earlier visit to Michigan for the Penn State game and he returned last weekend for the Indiana game. After two timely visits and a lot of impressive play out of U-M's defense, he decided he'd like to be a part of it.

Perry is pledge No. 26 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is now ranked No. 8 in the country according to Rivals.com. He, along with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star DJ Turner II, who is actually from Georgia as well, makes up U-M's cornerback commits and gives the Wolverines a very impressive haul in the secondary.