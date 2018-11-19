Jalen Perry Goes Blue
Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
Officially CO〽️〽️ITTED to Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Qfg37kQV0T— Jalen Perry (@JalenPerry03) November 19, 2018
Perry has been on Michigan's radar for a long time but for much of that time he was committed to Georgia. The 6-1, 188-pounder decommitted from the Bulldogs just ahead of an earlier visit to Michigan for the Penn State game and he returned last weekend for the Indiana game. After two timely visits and a lot of impressive play out of U-M's defense, he decided he'd like to be a part of it.
Perry is pledge No. 26 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is now ranked No. 8 in the country according to Rivals.com. He, along with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star DJ Turner II, who is actually from Georgia as well, makes up U-M's cornerback commits and gives the Wolverines a very impressive haul in the secondary.
Perry has good length at the cornerback position and is also quite put together. He's considered the No. 14 cornerback in the country and the No. 115 overall prospect nationally. Even while he was committed to Georgia, Perry spoke highly of Michigan's defensive and how the cornerbacks play in Don Brown's scheme. The man-to-man, press coverage really appeals to Perry and he has the size, speed and build to excel in that system.
---
