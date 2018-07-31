Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Joey Velazquez Loves His Future Home

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Ag1gozg66mnio7ci1ph5
Three-star safety Joey Velazquez is ecstatic about being committed to Michigan.
Joey Velazquez

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez made the biggest decision of his life when he committed to Michigan on June 22 and he couldn't be happier about it. The 6-0, 205-pounder was in Ann Arbor over the weekend for the BBQ and couldn't have had a better time.

{{ article.author_name }}