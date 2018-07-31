Michigan Football Recruiting: Joey Velazquez Loves His Future Home
Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez made the biggest decision of his life when he committed to Michigan on June 22 and he couldn't be happier about it. The 6-0, 205-pounder was in Ann Arbor over the weekend for the BBQ and couldn't have had a better time.
