Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: John Young Recaps First Visit To U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

J08qmrjogqvvnnyom5th
Four-star offensive tackle John Young checked out Ann Arbor for the first time on Saturday and had a great time.
John Young

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy-Louisville four-star offensive tackle John Young spent a snow-filled Saturday in Ann Arbor and had a phenomenal time. The 6-6, 295-pounder gave the visit high marks and really feels connected to the school and people after the trip.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}