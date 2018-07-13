Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Jordan Jakes Explains Why U-M Is In Top Three

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
2019 wide receiver Jordan Jakes has Michigan in his final three.
Michigan recently made the final three for 2019 Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star wide receiver Jordan Jakes.

The 6-foot-4 wideout is also considering Indiana and Virginia.

He told TheWolverine.com that he feels Michigan could help him reach the NFL and that the staff has been telling him they want a bigger receiver in the 2019 class.

{{ article.author_name }}