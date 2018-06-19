Kalil Branham Goes Blue
Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan making him the first member of U-M's 2020 class.
PAW-PAW I will be a Michigan Man! We did it! RIP #branhamboys #goblue pic.twitter.com/2A6PENFuDL— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) June 19, 2018
Branham showed out at Michigan's camp, earned MVP honors and reeled in an offer. As a lifelong Wolverines fan, he committed to Jim Harbaugh on the spot. He immediately chose the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Marshall and Wake Forest along with a slew of MAC schools and other smaller offers.
Branham is commit No. 1 for Michigan in 2020 and gives them some recruiting momentum heading into the biggest visit weekend of the offseason.
---
